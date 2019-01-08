8:25AM UPDATE: Severe weather warning remains in place

The severe weather warning remains in place for the Whitsunday region.

THE SEVERE weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall through the Whitsundays and Central Coast issued by the Bureau of Meteorology remains in place this morning.

The BoM's latest advice, released at 4.56am on Tuesday, is predicting heavy rain and possibly damaging wind gusts to develop between Alva Beach and Yeppoon later today as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.

Penny was downgraded to a Tropical Low on Sunday morning.

At 4am on Tuesday, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located in the Coral Sea about 340km east-northeast of Bowen, moving west-southwest at 14km/h.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to continue its westward movement, and the system is likely to cross the Tropical Queensland coast some time between late Tuesday and early Thursday.

The most likely scenario is that ex-Penny will remain a Tropical Low, but there is a moderate risk that the system will redevelop into a Category 1 tropical cyclone before it crosses the coast.

Regardless of its status, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely to develop about parts of the Queensland coast as ex-Penny approaches.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to develop in coastal areas between Alva Beach and Yeppoon on Tuesday morning and extend inland during the day.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm and 180mm are possible, with isolated heavier falls in excess of 200mm.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are expected to develop about exposed coastal and island locations in the warning area on Tuesday, particularly about the Whitsunday Islands.

Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Mackay are among the locations which may be affected.

The Bureau issued a Flood Watch for a series of waterways between St Lawrence and Cape Tribulation including the Burdekin River, downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam, the Don River and Proserpine River at 12.30pm on Monday afternoon.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the Flood Watch area from Tuesday onwards.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am AEST Tuesday.