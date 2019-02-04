8.30AM UPDATE: Heavy rains and damaging winds predicted

The Severe Weather Warning remains in place for the Whitsundays this morning.

8.30AM UPDATE:

THE Severe Weather Warning stands as heavy rain and potentially destructive winds lash the Whitsunday region this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology warning, issued at 7.40am, said to expect intense rain with significant flash flooding between Ingham and Bowen, possibly extending south.

Risk remained for damaging winds, potentially destructive in thunderstorms.

A vigorous, slow-moving monsoon trough lies across North Queensland, currently extending from Ingham to Gregory Springs and into a deep, semi-stationary tropical low, about 200km north of Mount Isa.

The monsoon trough may remain slow moving or drift shift slowly south over the next day or two.

It will remain active this week with further heavy and intense rain expected for already saturated catchments.

The potential for dangerous flash flooding will continue for areas between Ingham and Bowen, possibly extending as far south as Mackay today or tomorrow.

Radar loop over the Whitsunday region. Bureau of Meteorology

For the remainder of today, further heavy rain with six-hourly rain totals between 150mm to 200mm are likely.

Concentrated areas of intense rain with totals up to 300mm possible, particularly with bands of thunderstorms.

Creek and river catchments are already saturated and will therefore respond extremely rapidly to any rain.

Landslides have been reported with this event and will continue to be possible in vulnerable areas that have experienced significant rain.

Damaging wind gusts up to 100km/h are also possible about the coast and ranges.

Locally destructive winds in excess of 125km/h may occur with thunderstorms, however this threat is more likely to be confined to coastal areas.

Locations which may be affected include Proserpine, Bowen, the Whitsunday islands, Townsville, Ingham, Ayr, Palm Island, Giru and Rollingstone.

The roads at Hamilton Plains and Crofton Creek Bridge were open as of 8.30am this morning.

Hamilton Plains at 8.18am this morning. Contributed

Visit the http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings/for information on major flood warnings in this area.

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11am Monday.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Proserpine River.

Strong river rises are expected across the catchment over the next one or two days based on forecast rain.

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

The next warning will be issued by 11:30am on Monday.

Crofton Creek Bridge at 8.31am and 8.16am. Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.