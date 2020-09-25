$89 Bunnings item we all should have

A clever outdoor cooking gadget from the warehouse superstore is proving so popular, more than 5000 Aussies have formed a dedicated group.

From the famous sausage sizzle to the bargain buys - there's a lot of things to love about Bunnings.

But a particular item from the hardware superstore has got thousands of Australians very excited, so much so, an entire Facebook group has been dedicated to it which has over 5000 members.

So what is this extraordinary Bunnings find that has got so many people excited?

Well, it's an $85 dollar Bunnings spit roaster - the Jumbuck Novo Mini Spit Charcoal Roaster to be precise.

The clever appliance uses a battery-operated rotisserie to evenly and slowly grill food. While the most popular choice is meat, members of the Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society Facebook group have also cooked whole stuffed vegetables and fish on it.

Facebook has gone crazy for Bunnings’ $85 spit roast barbecue. Picture: Facebook/Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society

Matt Jackson, co-founder of the new group, told 9 News members not only show off their grilled masterpieces but also share tips and tricks.

Upon entry, members are required to give themselves "meaty" nicknames, with Matt being known among the elite crowd as "Mr Crackleman".

"Lately the names have evolved into some more movie-like names - we have Forrest Rump, Meryl Sheep and Happy Grillmore is one of my favourites," he said.

The slow cooking device cooks meat and other food items by slowly rotating it over a flame. Picture: Facebook/Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society

The dad-of-two from Melbourne ditched his regular barbie in favour of the slow-cooked style during the city's lockdown, adding he started the group as a bit of fun.

Since its invention a few weeks ago, the group has amassed hundreds of videos and photos from other fans of the gadget.

There are more than 5000 fans of the device. Picture: Facebook/Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society

Today, one woman shared a photo of her slab at meat cooking "while the hubby is at work", showing she rewarded herself with a can of cider for her efforts.

While another fan flaunted his mixed meat kebab as many skewered whole chooks for a deli style dinner.

A firm favourite on the mini spit roast is pork shoulder with extra crispy crackling, something "Mr Crackleman" is known for mastering.

He said the trick is to "try and get as much salt on it as possible to bring the moisture out of it".

It can take as long as six hours to fully cook though, so make sure you get it on in plenty of time.

People love showing off their cooking. Picture: Facebook/Bunnings $85 Jumbuck Mini Spit Society

The Bunnings item also comes with a removable rack that sits underneath the rotating skewer which you can use to cook things like potatoes and bacon.

"Been a big fan of the Bunnings Jumbuck spit for years," one user wrote.

"It is an amazing piece of equipment," another said.

Originally published as $89 Bunnings item we all should have