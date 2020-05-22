9 hotel, motel and pub properties for sale in Mackay

Casa Nostra motel is for sale in Mackay.

MACKAY continues to thrive despite the coronavirus pandemic and the region’s property market is no exception.

With buyer inquiries still through the roof and the mining industry remaining stable, now is as good a time as any to invest.

If you have always wanted to buy a hotel, motel or pub, check out these nine properties – all boasting prime locations in Mackay.

1. The Ambassador Hotel – $1 million

For a cool million you could own one of the most popular bars in town. Located at 2 Sydney Street, this property is currently home to Mojos Bar and has beautiful waterfront views.

2. The Oaks Rivermarque Mackay Hotel – price on request

With a prime corner exposure and close to the riverfront, Caneland Central and the Bluewater Lagoon, this property is an investor’s dream. The sale comes with a lease until September 2021 with options to extend to 2039. The net income for this property is $72,000 per annum.

Located at lot 98/55 River Street, Mackay.

3. 46 Nebo Road, Mackay – $2.9 million

This fully renovated property is located on Mackay’s prominent main motel strip. Operating as a four-star hotel, this property presents a great opportunity to buy a freehold and perhaps in the future consider selling the lease and retire.

4. 186 Nebo Road, Mackay – $1.75 million

If you are looking to buy a motel that you can run on your own, this is a great option.

With no onsite restaurant and endless possibilities for expansion, you will be impressed by the $500,000 in renovations the owners have spent on the property. Located on Mackay’s motel strip.

5. 83 Victoria Street, Mackay – price on request

This property is not only located in the bustling Mackay CBD precinct, but it also comes with secure tenants in place.

Located next to other successful businesses, this property has excellent exposure to foot traffic and vehicle traffic and is home to thriving night-life.

6. Lot HJ Reef Outlook, Keswick Island – price on request

This complex was designed and is perfect for a guesthouse or bed and breakfast. The Sale includes transport of golf buggies and would make for the perfect lifestyle for a semi-retired couple. Expressions of interest are sought, as the best offer so far to date has been $750,000.

7. Rose Motel – $3.3 million

Situated at 164 Nebo Road, this is a freehold going concern of a 28-room motel.

Featuring a swimming pool, BBQ area, undercover parking and licensed restaurant, this motel attracts a large amount of corporate clients each year.

8. Premier Caravan Park – $2.1 million

A terrific property to attract travellers and corporate clientele alike.

152 Nebo Rd also has plenty of future development potential due to its location, two-street access, 0.8 of a hectare of land and high rise capabilities.

9. Casa Nostra Motel – price on request

This extensively renovated motel is at 30 Nebo Road and offers an incredible opportunity for a buyer looking to participate in continued Mackay growth.

With a new 40-year lease, this 21-room motel is ready to go.