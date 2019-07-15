90+ photos : Ultimate Mackay Cup photo gallery

AS MORE than 5000 punters steamed through the gates at the Mackay Cup provisions ran low, but that was a problem easily solved.

Mackay Turf Club events manager Kim Tower said the event attracted 1500 more guests than last year's cup, a massive increase on the 3500 who were expected through the gates on Saturday.

"It was a very successful day," she said. "It is the main day of the year that keeps the club running."

Mackay Turf Girl Kianna Coyne. Ashley Pillhofer

But catering for a last minute crowd has its challenges- running out of drinks. Ms Tower said drinks began to run low about 3pm.

A last minute run to stock up on crowd favourites (vodka-lime soda and Canadian Club) tided over the crowd until the end of the day.

With the massive crowds came massive lines as race goers lined up to get through the gates - but while the lines were long, Ms Towers said staff were able to keep people moving with most queuers waiting only about 20 minutes.

Fashionable and frocked up ladies showing off their style in Fashions on the Field. Ashley Pillhofer

"It is so hard, if we knew we would get an extra thousand we would have had six extra people on the gate," she said.

While Ms Tower had yesterday to relax after the biggest racing day of the year, but her planning for Derby Day begins today.