MORE than 900 customers were affected by a power outage in Bowen after a wild storm caused powerlines to fall.

Ergon Energy reported the outage about 5.15pm, with the reason being a loss of supply due to a fallen powerline.

Emergency services were on the scene of the fallen powerlines, outside of Murroona Gardens.

It is understood power has now been restored to these locations.