FULL LIST HERE: All the companies that went bust last month
LIQUIDATORS or administrators were appointed to 113 Queensland businesses in September.
Of the businesses, 94 were placed into liquidation while 19 went into administration.
A liquidator is appointed by directors or a court order if the company becomes insolvent.
An administrator is usually called in to prevent the company being placed into liquidation.
Brisbane's 'number one' construction and earthmoving company, McManaway Earthmoving, closed after six years in operation.
Workers at Goondicum Mine in regional Queensland face an uncertain future after its parent company, Melior Resources, was put into administration.
There were problems in tourism too with Gold Coast hinterland venture Gummies Farm and Bush Tours, which offered a farmstay experience, horse riding and four-wheel-drive tours, put into liquidation.
The CFMMEU was to blame for Jeremy Bell's Construction Cleaning Group (Qld) Pty Ltd going into liquidation, he said.
That company owes $756,672 to the Australian Tax Office and $160,000 to Builders Discount Warehouse at Springwood.
The CFMMEU denies it is to blame.
COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION
Capricorn Yacht Repairs & Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 623 264 826
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Administrator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: September 3, 2019
Mega Ltd
ACN: 614 440 738
Mega Fuelco Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 552 890
Mega SE Pty Ltd
ACN: 633 343 183
Mega NQ Pty Ltd
ACN: 630 978 559
Trading name: Formerly Trading as Carpentaria Fuels and Richmond Roadhouse
Graycog Pty Ltd
ACN: 078 012 389
Trading name: Formerly Trading as Diesel Express
Mega Bulk Fuels Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 164 715
Mega Logistix Pty Ltd
ACN: 618 243 897
MGA Tanks Pty Ltd
ACN: 624 997 459
Mega Retail Pty Ltd
ACN: 629 571 697
Trading name: Formerly Known as Mega Rocklea Pty Ltd
MGA Marine Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 179 355
APAC Energy Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 465 899
Administrators: Simon John Cathro and Christopher Richard Cook
Appointment date: August 30, 2019
MRS Services Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 612 588 100
Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND
Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli
Appointment date: September 4, 2019
Bachmann Plant Hire Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 011 056 134
Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND
Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli
Appointment date: September 4, 2019
Management Resource Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 128 815 501
Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND
Administrator: Sule Arnautovic, Trent Andrew Devine and Bradd William Morelli
Appointment date: September 4, 2019
Goondicum Resources Pty Ltd
ACN: 058 011 368
Firm name: Pitcher Partners
Administrator: Bryan Hughes and Daniel Bredenkamp
Appointment date: September 8, 2019
Melior Australia Pty Ltd
ACN: 168 683 798
Firm name: Pitcher Partners
Administrator: Bryan Hughes and Daniel Bredenkamp
Appointment date: September 8, 2019
Dart Contracting Pty Ltd
ACN: 083 267 930
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Administrator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: September 10, 2019
Pepper Marketing Qld Pty Ltd
ACN: 130 807 340
Firm name: BCR Advisory
Administrator: Daniel Moore
Appointment date: September 30, 2019
COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION
ACN 100 926 056 Pty Ltd ATF The Queitzsch Discretionary Trust
ACN: 100 926 056
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Liquidator: Anne-Marie Barley
Appointment date: September, 2, 2019
Q - Computer Pty Ltd
ACN: 069 105 620
Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson
Appointment date: September 2, 2019
Allied Wheels Pty Ltd
ACN: 113 006 045
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: September 2, 2019
JMD Projects (QLD) Pty Ltd
ACN: 133 368 304
Firm name: McKern
Liquidator: Damien McKern
Appointment date: September 3, 2019
Bagy Haulage Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 147 207
Firm name: SM Solvency
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: September 3, 2019
Goodlife Solar Pty. Ltd
ACN: 617 165 652
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: September 3, 2019
GS & A Technical Services Pty Ltd atf The GS & A Technical Services Trust
ACN: 111 798 424
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: September 4, 2019
NQ Childcare Pty Ltd
ACN: 613 117 990
Firm name: P A Lucas & Co
Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas
Appointment date: September 5, 2019
Mernin Constructions Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 087 585
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: September 5, 2019
365 Marketing Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 703 348
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Stefan Dopking
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Benson & Burnside Holdings Pty Ltd
ACN: 123 012 957
Firm name: RSM Australia Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Gregory Bruce Dudley
Appointment date: September 3, 2019
Planned Wealth Solutions Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 101 766 652
Firm name: Veritas Advisory
Liquidator: Steve Naidenov
Appointment date: September 5, 2019
Dan Enright's Aus Tile Pty Ltd
ACN: 143 694 991
Firm name: BDO
Liquidator: Andrew Peter Fielding
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Procloud Group Pty Ltd
Trading name: Creative Coffins Australia
ACN: 622 685 509
Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Foundation Property Specialists Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 604 614 164
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Wealth Foundation Realty Pty Ltd
Trading name: JV Reynolds Labrador Real Estate
ACN: 151 218 772
Firm name: B&T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
From Concept to Completion Designs Pty Ltd
ACN: 107 371 353
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Raj Khatri
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Beach Cafe Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 126 450 244
Firm name: P A Lucas & Co
Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas
Appointment date: September 5, 2019
BHD Oil Field Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 140 806 917
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: September 9, 2019
Austo Constructions Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 151 005 800
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Jamesteed Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the Brisbane Road Unit Trust
ACN: 617 767 389
Firm name: McLeod & Partners
Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis
Appointment date: September 9, 2019
Bullock Train Pty Ltd
Trading name Gummies Farm Tours
ACN: 169 198 823
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 9, 2019
Vision Project Group Pty Ltd
Formerly known as Surat Basin Property Sales Pty Ltd
ACN: 160 724 434
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 10, 2019
Agua Plumbing Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 134 654 649
Firm name: Alice Fay Ruhe
Liquidator: SMB Advisory
Appointment date: September 6, 2019
Limitless Projects Pty Ltd
ACN: 147 448 646
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Limited
Liquidator: Michael McCann
Appointment date: September 10, 2019
Adloyalty Pty Ltd
ACN: 147 139 759
Firm name: O'Brien Palmer
Liquidator: Liam Bailey
Appointment date: September 11, 2019
Rendered External Products (Aust) Pty Ltd
ACN: 159 981 638
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: September 12, 2019
Freshstart Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 152 116 197
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Skyter Trade Pty Ltd
ACN: 165 324 489
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Currie
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Port Douglas Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 161 533 491
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Poisson Pty Ltd
ACN: 076 592 759
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Tosti Pty Ltd
ACN: 147 406 942
Firm name: Deloitte
Liquidator: Richard John Hughes
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Wok Me Corporate NQ Pty Ltd
ACN: 168 020 764
Firm name: Chan & Naylor
Liquidator: Liam William Bellamy
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Ghostgum Developments Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 207 390
Firm name: MBA Partnership
Liquidator: James Brown
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
BBOD Pty Ltd
ACN: 603 321 142
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: September 12, 2019
Nut Butter Wine Pty Ltd
ACN: 104 825 667
Firm name: McGrathNicol
Liquidator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
ENF Group Pty Ltd
ACN: 606 706 432
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: September 16, 2019
Taste On Point Pty Ltd
ACN: 619 698 690
Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting
Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
DFS Insurance Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 133 860 590
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward
Appointment date: September 16, 2019
H.C. Mobile Site Welding Pty Ltd
ACN: 058 305 810
Firm name: McKern
Liquidator: Damien McKern
Appointment date: September 17, 2019
Diverse Imports Pty Ltd
Trading name: SEWERVAC; CRANE VAC; JETVAC EQUIPMENT
ACN: 168 543 922
Firm name: Revive Financial
Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer
Appointment date: September 17, 2019
Soho Fairfield Pty Ltd
ACN: 623 869 161
Firm name: Vincents
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
Grayscope Pty Ltd
ACN: 134 730 304
Firm name: The Insolvency Experts
Liquidator: Steven B Kugel
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
McManaway Earthmoving Pty Ltd
ACN: 161 895 469
Firm name: Cor Cordis
Liquidator: Darryl Kirk
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
MJE Electrical Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 600 414 211
Firm name: B&T Advisory
Liquidator: Travis Pullen
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
Coegi Connect Pty Ltd
ACN: 622 200 337
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Liquidator: Anne-Marie Barley
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
Consol Group APAC Pty Ltd
ACN: 612 813 484
Firm name: AMB Insolvency
Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
Applied & Decorative Painting Pty Ltd
ACN: 134 947 050
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark William Pearce
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
MX R&D Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 884 879
Firm name: Nicols and Brien
Liquidator: Steven Nicols
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
JMS 2 Pty Ltd
ACN: 610 249 100
Firm name: Mackay Goodwin
Liquidator: Domenic Calabretta
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
FiveB Constructions Pty Ltd
ACN: 617 139 303
Firm name: GT Advisory & Consulting
Liquidator: Glenn Thomas O'Kearney
Appointment date: September 18, 2019
Oranje International Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 697 536
Firm name: KPMG
Liquidator: Tim Michael
Appointment date: September 16, 2019
Lymbia Pty Ltd
Trading name: Nik's Transport Pty Ltd ATF The Piantes Family Trust
ACN: 129 981 531
Firm name: Deloitte
Liquidator: Richard John Hughes
Appointment date: September 19, 2019
Muggeridge Constructions Pty Ltd
ACN: 130 842 572
Firm name: Grant Thornton
Liquidator: Graham Killer and Michael McCann
Appointment date: September 19, 2019
Rymach Pty Ltd
ACN: 119 564 340
Firm name: David Clout & Associates
Liquidator: David Lewis Clout
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Ezystone Benchtops Pty Ltd
ACN: 153 738 151
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: September 19, 2019
Australia Tile Crew Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 525 951
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Crafty Fox Cellars Pty Ltd
ACN: 613 603 839
Firm name: Pilot Partners
Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Acro Inspection Services Pty Ltd
ACN: 610 070 307
Acro Trees Pty Ltd
ACN: 625 903 362
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Leon Lee
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Scuzztrans Pty Ltd
ACN: 155 835 831
Scuzztrans Assets Pty Ltd
ACN: 146 505 857
Scuzztrans Employment Pty Ltd
ACN: 155 836 034
Firm name: Chan & Naylor
Liquidator: Trajan John Kukulovski
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
BL Brick & Block Pty Ltd
ACN: 607 234 980
A.C.N 141 628 159 Pty Ltd
ACN: 141 628 159
Firm name: Pearce & Heers
Liquidator: Mark William Pearce
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Mathews Investment Services Pty Limited
ACN: 128 437 445
Firm name: Shaw Gidley
Liquidator: Scott Anthony Newton
Appointment date: September 13, 2019
Renewable Energy Devices Pty Ltd
ACN: 162 502 678
Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: John Joseph Goggin
Appointment date: September 20, 2019
Izba Espresso Pty Ltd
ACN: 605 454 368
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: September 23, 2019
Construction Cleaning Group (Qld) Pty Ltd
Trading name: SEQ Construction Cleaning
ACN: 621 422 179
Firm name: BCR Advisory
Liquidator: Daniel Moore
Appointment date: September 23, 2019
Brayjohn Pty Ltd
ACN: 139 040 234
Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants
Liquidator: Nick Combis
Appointment date: September 19, 2019
Golden 8 Pty Ltd
Trading name: Knox Dining
ACN: 140 163 917
Firm name: HH Advisory
Liquidator: Shahin Hussain
Appointment date: September 23, 2019
Currumbin Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 126 946 914
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Michael John Griffin
Appointment date: September 24, 2019
Gumdale Demolitions Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 077 257 311
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 29, 2019
Wisley Investments Pty Ltd
ACN: 010 171 150
Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd
Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson
Appointment date: September 25, 2019
A.C.N. 615 248 881 Pty Ltd (Formerly known as Little Mermaid 4218 Pty Ltd)
ACN: 615 248 881
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: September 25, 2019
Wall's Quarries (Warwick) Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 062 219 765
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Ideal Construction & Landscaping Pty Limited
ACN: 119 505 001
Firm name: Rapsey Griffiths Turnaround + Insolvency
Liquidator: Mitchell Griffiths
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Optimum Leasing Pty Ltd
ACN: 072 257 660
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: September 25, 2019
Thirsty Occasions Pty Ltd (ATF UBE Investment Co Trust; ABN: 71 944 152 819)
Trading name: Formerly known as Two Mics Pty Ltd; Business Names: The Oxford Garden and The Dalgety Public House
ACN: 607 957 620
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Xavier Business Solutions Pty Ltd
ACN: 614 165 098
Firm name: MaC Insolvency
Liquidator: Trent McMillen
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Kebab Zone Turkish Cuisine Pty Ltd
ACN: 164 785 479
Firm name: BRI Ferrier
Liquidator: Ian Alexander Currie
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
Little Pink Houses Pty Ltd
ACN: 600 434 188
Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd
Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Graham Killer
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
Land Invest Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 338 087
Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants
Liquidator: Mark William Pearce and Michael Dullaway
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Om Mahalaxmii Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 138 422 303
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Michael John Griffin
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
Stumac Pty Ltd
ACN: 611 910 822
Firm name: KPMG
Liquidator: Martin David Lewis
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
Total Recycle 1 Pty Ltd
ACN: 636 184 079
ACN 627 912 154 Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 912 154
Trading name: Formerly Known as Total Recyclers Pty Ltd
ACN 627 914 265 Pty Ltd
ACN: 627 914 265
Trading name: Formerly Known as Tubgrinding Australia Pty Ltd
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: William Roland Robson
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
G & T Concrete Pumping Pty Ltd
ACN: 609 276 539
Firm name: Rodgers Reidy
Liquidator: David James Hambleton
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
James Developments Pty. Ltd.
ACN: 164 726 569
Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton
Appointment date: September 26, 2019
RDM Projects Pty Ltd
ACN: 160 552 509
Firm name: Ernst & Young
Liquidator: Justin Walsh
Appointment date: September 27, 2019
Blackstar Coffee Pty Ltd
ACN: 162 798 085
Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants
Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri
Appointment date: September 30, 2019
Martina DS Pty Ltd
ACN: 606 582 432
Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants
Liquidator: Brendan Nixon
Appointment date: September 30, 2019
Next Chapter Capital Partners Pty Ltd
ACN: 614 732 571
Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group
Liquidator: Bill Cotter
Appointment date: September 30, 2019