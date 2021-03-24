Menu
Rainfall on Gordon Street in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Weather

98mm in an hour: Severe thunderstorm warning

Lillian Watkins
, Lillian.Watkins@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 4:30 PM
UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has revised a severe thunderstorm warning with Mackay likely to miss the brunt of the system now tracking north.

The initial warning was for the region from Proserpine to Sarina and to the west including Eungella and Collinsville.

It has since been revised to the Whitsundays, with heavy thunderstorms expected over areas north of Collinsville.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the BOM said.

“Locations which may be affected include Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and Airlie Beach.”

It comes as 57mm was recorded in 30 minutes at Roma Peak, northwest of Proserpine, and 98mm in the hour to 4.24pm.

EARLIER: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mackay with damaging winds and heavy rains after a town copped a drenching earlier this afternoon.

Calen the north of the Mackay received 25mm in less than an hour, and Bureau of Meteorology’s James Thompson said the storm system expected to turn south towards Mackay.

Mr Thompson said Mackay could receive up to 50mm in areas directly under the storm, with five to 15mm expected around the edges of the system.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

The rains were likely to continue into the evening and possibly Thursday morning.

A separate cell earlier on Wednesday caused flash flooding in Ilbilbie, south of Mackay.

BOM and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise residents to prepare for potentially severe thunderstorms across the wider Central Coast region.

“Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours,” the warning stated.

“Locations which may be affected include Mackay, Proserpine, Collinsville, Sarina, Eungella and Natal Downs.

Bureau of Meteorology predicts Mackay will get a drenching with severe weather warnings issued for the region. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
Bureau of Meteorology predicts Mackay will get a drenching with severe weather warnings issued for the region. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it‘s flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

