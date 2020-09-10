AFL 2020: Where every finals contender will finish

Charlie Dixon has the Power sitting pretty on top. (Photo by Matt Turner/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Only two rounds remain in what has been a chaotic 2020 AFL season, thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the home and away season draws to a close, all eyes have shifted towards the run to the finals with every spot on the ladder still up for grabs.

Some teams need minor miracles to go there way in order to seal a spot in the race for premiership glory with others only needing one more win over the final two games to book their place.

Here we'll do our best to break down just what can unfold over the final two rounds and just where every team could end up with a prediction of how it will all look once it's all said and done.

We've placed every team in their current ladder position with their points tally and who they play to end the season along with a predicted finishing spot.

1) Port Adelaide - 48 points - Essendon & Collingwood

Both the Power and Lions have a bit more to play for than their opponents with the opportunity to host a final at their home ground. Being able to run out at Adelaide Oval in front of diehard fans should spur the Power home and seal a top two finish.

Can drop as low as fifth on the ladder if they lose their next two games.

Predicted finishing position: 1st - 56 points

Big Charlie Dixon is pumped up for finals.

2) Brisbane Lions - 48 points - Sydney & Carlton

Arguably the easiest run home of all the top teams should help the Lions seal a top two finish despite losing All Australian fullback Harris Andrews and midfielder Jarrod Berry.

Predicted finishing position: 2nd - 56 points

3) Geelong Cats - 44 points - Richmond & Sydney

Clicked into gear last weekend against the Bombers and set themselves up for a shot at the top. Friday night's game against the Tigers can be the difference between a third or fourth placed finish.

Predicted finishing position: 3rd - 52 points

Is this the year Danger finally makes a Grand Final?

4) Richmond - 42 points - Geelong & Adelaide

The Tigers look back to their scary best and could still land top spot on the ladder if those above them capitulate.

A win on Friday night would effectively seal a top three finish on the ladder.

Predicted finishing position: 4th - 46 points

5) West Coast Eagles - 40 points - St Kilda & North

A close loss to the Western Bulldogs hurt the Eagles and brought their premiership credentials into question. If they're to go down to the Saints on Thursday night they can kiss goodbye the top four.

Predicted finishing position: 6th - 44 points

6) St Kilda - 36 points - West Coast & GWS Giants

Despite being in the finals hunt, pundits still aren't sold on the Saints but they can put those detractors in the rear view mirror with two big wins to close the season.

Taking down both the Eagles and Giants would put them just outside the top four and see them throw their hat well and truly into the ring.

Predicted finishing position: 5th - 44 points

7) Collingwood - 34 points - Gold Coast & Port Adelaide

A team many expected to be at the top of the ladder have failed to fire on all cylinders in 2020, but should still secure a place in the finals and remain a damaging team opponents will fear.

The Suns look to have run out of legs the longer the season has gone on and depending on outcomes, the Power could put the cue in the rack in round 18.

Predicted finishing position: 8th - 38 points

The Pies and Tigers will both be in finals action.

8) GWS Giants - 32 points - Melbourne & St Kilda

Missed a golden opportunity in the last round when they fell to the Adelaide Crows and now simply have to win their final two games to lock up a finals berth.

Can beat Melbourne and then have results go their way and still secure eighth spot on the ladder, but can't afford to leave it to fate and will need to chase the wins. Saturday night will be a big contest.

Predicted finishing position: 11th - 32 points

9) Western Bulldogs - 32 points - Hawthorn & Fremantle

Are we about to see a case of history repeating? Four years ago the Bulldogs snuck into the finals finishing seventh on the ladder and with a clutch victory over the Eagles they've set themselves on the path once again.

Hawthorn look lifeless and a big win should propel them into their final clash against a rejuvenated Dockers outfit.

Predicted finishing position: 7th - 40 points

10) Melbourne - 28 points - GWS Giants & Essendon

If anyone knows me, they know I bleed red and blue and yes, we've been horrid in 2020. We could just as easily lose the last two games as we could win them and push for a finals berth.

Sadly with the way things will unfold, even recording two wins will ultimately see the Demons fall short of a spot in the finals.

Predicted finishing position: 9th - 36 points

11) Carlton - 28 points - Adelaide & Brisbane

The 2020 kings of winning close games, the Blues may not be pretty but they have shown they can get the job done.

Sadly this year won't be the year they return to finals action, but the signs for the future are there for the fans to grab onto.

Predicted finishing position: 10th - 32 points

PREDICTED FIRST WEEK OF AFL FINALS

(1) Port Adelaide vs (4) Richmond

(5) St Kilda vs (8) Collingwood

(6) West Coast vs (7) Western Bulldogs

(2) Brisbane vs (3) Geelong

