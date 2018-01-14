‘Frustrating’ conditions delay Clippers’ Airlie arrival

Saya Serenity Coast crew which includes local man Nigel Pemberton in Hobart before embarking on 'Wonderous Whitsundays' leg of The Round the World Clipper Race.

THE much anticipated Clipper Race fleet continue to battle frustrating conditions which has pushed race leaders estimated arrival time back until Tuesday evening with the back end of the field to sail in on Wednesday morning.

The Wondrous Whitsundays Race, the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint turned into a marathon as wind holes halted the progress of the fleet as they battles against the strong East Australian Current, which even took teams backwards at times.

Currently just passing Fraser Island, the live race viewer has Australian skipper Wendy Tuck's 'Saya Serenity Coast' crewed by local Nigel Pemberton neck and neck with Liverpool 2018 battling for third position behind Garmin and PSP Logistics respectively.

Yesterday Tuck reported conditions are far from ideal.

"Another frustrating day of not really sailing where we want to," she said.

"The wind is coming from exactly the direction we need to get to.

"I guess it's the same for all of us out here bashing into a short sea."

The Whitsundays Clipper Race Carnival will be kicked off with the Welcome Party this Friday providing crews with much needed celebration after a challenging race.

Great Britain Skipper Andy Burns said his crew remain positive and focussed despite the heat.

"(They) continue pushing for what will be a very well deserved first of many light refreshments in what is renowned to be an Australian paradise."

