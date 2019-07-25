How you can get discounted ride tickets to this local fete

THANKS FOR THE SUPPORT: Whitsunday Regional Council Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker and Queens Beach State School principal Mark Wrigley are excited to bring subsidised ride passes to the school's annual fete.

THERE will be no reason not to have fun at the Queens Beach State School Fete with a council grant allowing the school to offer discounted ride passes.

The $5000 grant was allocated to the school to help subsidise their ride passes for the annual fete.

The grant allows tickets to be purchased before the event at half price, providing relief to families looking for a day of fun.

The tickets will be available for $15 before the event takes place on Saturday, August 3 from 10am.

Queens Beach State School principal Mark Wrigley said it was important to the school to make sure the day was accessible to everyone.

"The grant will go a long way in ensuring we can allow everyone in the community to enjoy a family fun day out," Mr Wrigley said.

"We know that for many families in the region the bottom dollar is tight, and we wanted to encourage a real community day out. We're really glad that council came on board to help us."

Mr Wrigley said that the grant would assist families with multiple children the most.

"If you have a family of three, and a parent wants a ride pass to ride the dodgem cars with their children, you'd be looking at $120 on the day," he said.

"Purchasing (tickets) early means that they can get the whole family a pass for the cost of two of them." Fun on the day will include slides, dodgem cars, a chair-o-plane and thrill rides.

Mr Wrigley stressed the day wasn't just for families of Queens Beach State School though.

"We try to make the event something that everyone in Bowen can access, so we'll have market stalls, food, entertainment and of course the rides and activities," he said.

"These kind of events are what keeps Bowen together and the amazing tight-knit community that it is, so we encourage everyone to come out."

All money raised on the day will go to the school's P & C to upgrade school facilities.

Pre-event ride tickets can be purchased through Queens Beach State School reception, contact 4791 3111.