Popular island resort to host Whitsunday Tourism Awards

HOST VENUE: Daydream Island Resort will welcome this year's Whitsunday Tourism Awards in October.

TOURISM Whitsundays has announced the annual Whitsunday Tourism Awards will this year be held at the newly refurbished and reopened Daydream Island Resort on October 26.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler was delighted Daydream Island Resort had offered to host this year's celebration.

"We're so thrilled to be taking the awards to Daydream Island Resort," she said.

"It's a massive coup for our award ceremony to be held in such an iconic Whitsundays landmark, especially given the extensive renovation that has been made to the island thanks to CCIG Investments who have invested not only into the resort but into the region."

This year Tourism Whitsundays is also pleased to announce a stellar line up of entertainment, having confirmed Gold Coast band Ramjet as the evening's main entertainment.

Joining Ramjet will be a welcoming acoustic set by Tahlia Connie, who began her solo career right here in the Whitsundays.

Daydream Island Resort's director of sales and marketing Jayson Heron said this would be a great opportunity to welcome many local operators back to the refurbished island resort.

"Daydream Island has long been a local favourite in the Whitsundays," he said. "We are looking forward to welcoming many Whitsundays operators to the island to enjoy the beautiful refurbishment Daydream Island has undergone."

Nominations are open for any Tourism Whitsundays member to enter the Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The submission process has been streamlined, thanks to Queensland Tourism Industry Council opening the Queensland portal to the Whitsundays.