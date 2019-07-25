Man bitten by snake

Menu
Man taken to hospital after suspected snake bite.
Monique Preston
25th Jul 2019
A MAN who was bitten by a snake in Cannonvale on Thursday morning will spend the night in hospital in Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man called for an ambulance from the carpark of a medical centre in Galbraith Drive at 10.50am.

The man, 32, was taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance with lights and sirens going, the spokesperson said.

A Mackay Health spokesperson said he was later transferred to Mackay Base Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The man will be admitted to hospital overnight.

