A backyard gig with picnic vibes

JAM: Perth's Keeley Connolly performing at a Backyard Sessions gig last year. She'll be popping up again in April.

JAM: Perth's Keeley Connolly performing at a Backyard Sessions gig last year. She'll be popping up again in April. contributed

RELAXED and intimate is the brief Backyard Sessions adheres to, and they are connoisseur's of their craft.

A humble backyard plays host to local musicians, who perform an intimate gig for the small audience in a relaxed, unplugged setting.

The events run all over Australia, and when Kaylee West moved to the area, she decided it was just what the Whitsundays needed, to feel more like home.

"I moved into town about a year and a half ago, and we used go to them all the time at home in Perth and I was missing it and feeling a bit homesick,” she said.

"My friend came over from Perth and she's a really talented muso, so we launched the first one last year, and it's just sort of kicked off from there.”

Miss West has been pleasantly surprised with how popular Backyard Sessions has become, and she hopes to build it up to be held monthly.

"It's something you can bring a bottle of wine and a cheese platter to, and you don't have to spend heaps of money,” she said.

Backyard Sessions Volume III will be held in Jubilee Pocket at a secret location on February 16.

First release tickets have sold out, but not all hope is a lost, as a very limited number of second release tickets, will be be available closer to the date.

A mat on the ground will serve as a stage for local talents Josiah and Kaedan, as they play their music under the stars to a crowd of 60-70 people, illuminated by the glow fairy lights.

Guests are asked to BYO, blankets, pillows, nibbles and drinks.

Miss West wants to keep the event small, and said it's a great place for musicians just starting out who may not have the confidence to play in a pub or club.

"We've already got heaps of festivals, I don't need it to be massive, I want it to be small and relaxed, where people can have real conversations and listen to some original music,” she said.

As the name suggests, the event is held in local backyards, and Miss West is always scouting for locations and musicians.

"I held the first one at my house to get the ball rolling. We make sure we're really respectful to homes and backyards we're using,” she said.

Information regarding the location is emailed to ticket holders a few days prior to the event.

Check out the Backyard Sessions Volume III Facebook page, or email backyardsessionsgigs@

gmail.com