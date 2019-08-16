A bad week at work gets even worse

Brooke Hobson drunkely laid on the road after a night out in Airlie Beach.

AFTER a tough week at work, a drunk man decided to lie down in the middle of a main Airlie Beach road.

Brooke Massey Hobson was the reason behind onlooker's triple-zero phone calls on July 18.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Hobson, 39, had just been kicked out of Airlie Beach's Boom Nightclub, when he tried to start a fight with others who were also outside at the time.

"He was intoxicated at the time and called on people unknown to him to fight him in the street,” Sgt Myors said.

"He laid on the road of Main St and was rolling about and falling over.”

Hobson of Mandalay, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to committing a public nuisance offence.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Hobson's drunken behaviour followed a bad week at work and he decided to go out with friends to "blow off some steam”.

"He drank too much and doesn't remember anything after leaving the club,” Mrs Smith said.

"He has one previous entry in 2010 for public nuisance but otherwise his history is all drug related - his last time before court was in 2016.”

Magistrate James Morton questioned if there was "something in the water” in Airlie Beach as he had convicted three people that same day, prior to Hobson, all for drunken misconduct.

"You're stupid - you're lucky you didn't get run over,” Mr Morton said.

Hobson tried to defend himself, telling the court he didn't often get drunk, with his drunken behaviour a once off.

He was fined $800 and banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for three months from August 12, 2019.