A bar, a view and markets too

VIP: Lure, Abell Point Marina will host a variety of market stalls for a Christmas VIP shopping experience in December. Brooke Miles Photography

THE Christmas rush has been known to leave shoppers frazzled after frantic attempts to find the perfect gift.

But a VIP shopping experience hosted by Lure at Abell Point Marina next month is designed to take the stress out of Christmas shopping by adding a glass of wine and an evening market into the mix.

More than 20 stallholders have already booked in for the inaugural event, including Whitsunday Cosmetic Clinic and Ginger and Blonde Co, alongside vendors from the Airlie Beach Saturday and cruise ship markets and The Handmade Expo.

Marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said the idea was to bring people down to the Marina while showcasing the best of the region through local businesses and suppliers.

"There's nothing better than having a drink and going shopping. We'll have local boutiques selling fashion items, jewellery and homewares,” Mrs O'Keefe said.

"I think a lot of people who haven't been to Lure might not know it's there, so it's a nice way to bring additional people to have a look at the venue.”

Stallholders will not be charged for exhibiting. Instead, they will donate a product for a lucky draw.

The market has been planned indoors, but if 10-15 more stallholders requested a spot it could be extended outside toward the marina, Mrs O'Keefe said.

She said a unique feature of the VIP shopping experience would be the exhibitors themselves.

"I think the main appeal is definitely the type of stallholders. A lot of local businesses have come on board that might not normally be doing this sort of thing,” she said.

"Everything else is normally in the daytime, but being in the evening and having the bar open will make it a really nice night to have a drink and go shopping.”

To book a stall for the market, email Joscelyn O'Keefe at marketing@abellpoint marina.com.

VIP EXPERIENCE:

- WHEN: Friday, December 7, 6-9pm

- WHERE: Lure, Abell Point Marina

- COST: Free entry