A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
Offbeat

Apartment building collapses ahead of demolition

by Staff Writers
24th Jul 2018 2:36 AM

A BUILDING in Miami Beach collapsed on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police have reported.

The building, located on Collins Avenue and 57th Street, had a permit for demolition but collapsed before it was demolished.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the injured person was transported to hospital.

There is no indication of any other people injured at this time.

Locals witnessed the building collapsing and took video of the shocking event, as clouds of dust and smoke filled the air.

The building was the former Marlborough House condominium building, a 13-floor structure built in 1963 and bought by Brazilian developer Jose Isaac Peres.

The demolition had just begun when the entire building collapsed, spreading debris across Collins Avenue and causing the main north-south artery through Miami Beach to be shut down in both directions.

