A beautiful day for U2

WITNESSING some of the world's greatest music acts is fast becoming a regular occurrence in the Whitsundays thanks to The Pub's live entertainment line-up at Airlie Beach.

A string of some of the best cover bands going around will arrive in the coming months and The Pub is excited about showcasing cover band With or Without U2 on Saturday.

The free event is the ultimate tribute to the Irish rock band U2, who have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.

With or Without U2 gives audiences the ultimate playlist of hits from the band's career including the early classics like Sunday Bloody Sunday and I Will Follow You and favourites like Where the Streets Have No Name and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

The hits continue into the '90s with songs like One, Mysterious Ways, Numb and Discotheque all the way through to 21st century songs Beautiful Day, Elevation and Vertigo.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said The Pub continues to celebrate its reopening earlier this year with some of the nation's best live music.

"We just want to entertain the town and offer the town something back," he said.

"The bands we are booking are the best tributes in Australia; they're great shows."

Still to come this year include some big cover band names such as the Beach Boys in August, INXS and Bon Jovi in September, Fleetwood Mac in October and the Eagles in November.

"Usually a lot of these acts are paid shows, but we are putting them on for free," Mr Wilkins said.

When The Pub doesn't have a tribute band scheduled the venue is still the place to be for live music.

Every Saturday the stage showcases either local or travelling talent from 2-6pm.

"So far everyone has been having a really good time with our live music," Mr Wilkins said.

"We have all age groups here, families - everyone has been enjoying it."

Gig details

WHAT: U2 tribute band With or Without U2

WHEN: Saturday 7pm

WHERE: Airlie Beach's The Pub

COST: Free