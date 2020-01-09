A beer to help bushfire victims

Functions manager Paula Hovey is encouraging people to dig deep for their Australia Day fundraiser.

THE Reef Gateway Hotel is combining two of Australia’s great traits, helping a mate and sharing a beer, to raise funds for bushfire-affected regions across New South Wales and Victoria.

The hotel will team up with the Salvation Army for an Australia Day event with hopes to raise enough money to buy 20 portable container homes for those who have lost their own houses.

The idea was born after functions manager Paula Hovey heard stories of devastation from the fire-stricken areas on the far south coast of New South Wales.

“I’m from down south and I feel quite helpless up here,” she said.

“I have lots of family and friends that are so affected.”

Ms Hovey hoped that the event would raise more than $60,000 that could be put toward purchasing the container homes.

The container homes will be bought from Black Fly Containers and have a bed, kitchen area and bathroom area.

The Australia Day event will kick off at 10am with plenty of activities for the kids as well as a firefighters and police officers relay race, live music, a mystery monster raffle and a barbecue.

The event is free, but Ms Hovey encouraged all those who come along to dig deep and donate for a much-needed cause.

The container homes will be allocated with the help of the Picking Up The Pieces organisation who provide post-traumatic stress disorder counselling and services.

On top of the Australia Day fundraiser, the Reef Gateway Hotel are also donating $1 from every XXXX Gold schooner and $2 from every pint to the National Bushfire Disaster Appeal from January 6 to February 1.