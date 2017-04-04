A birth to remember

HAPPY FAMILY: Parents Amy and Geoff Price and big brother Hudson were thrilled to bring baby Rueben home after the terrifying cyclone.

WHEN you're an expectant mother, it's normal to want the birthing process to be as smooth as possible but for Amy Price this wasn't the case.

It was on March 31 when Amy went into labour a few days after the wrath of Cyclone Debbie had hit the Whitsundays.

Amy had a c-section scheduled for March 30 but with roads to Proserpine Hospital blocked, her plan was practically impossible.

At 9.56am, Rueben Chase price was welcomed into the world by mum, dad Geoff and big brother Hudson at a tiny weight of 3.680g.

WAITING: Hudson Price looking at washed up boats with his Aunty, Diana McKerchar while his mum gave birth. contributed

Hudson, who spent some time with his Aunty Diana Mckerchar looking at boats which had washed up on the shore, was overjoyed to be a big brother.

"It was too hot to stay inside so (Hudson and I) decided to go for a drive," Ms Mckerchar said.

"He loved (looking at the boats) but he was a bit distressed because he was worried about all the boats."

Since being home from hospital, Ms Mckerchar said Amy and Rueben were doing well despite being quite stressed about having limited phone service during the birthing process.

She said Hudson was more than happy to share his toys with the family's newest edition.