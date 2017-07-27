'A bit of a drifter' at the wheel

DANIEL Lee Waterman is lucky to be alive after falling asleep at the wheel.

DANIEL Lee Waterman is lucky to be alive after falling asleep at the wheel of his car on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury on June 12.

Police were called to the scene at 8.45pm and found Waterman's white Holden Commodore facing the wrong way on the eastern side of the road, having left the highway and crashed into the embankment.

Waterman, who was interviewed at the Proserpine Hospital, said he he had been working long hours for a Brisbane-based asbestos removal company conducting repairs after Cyclone Debbie.

He admitted he was "a bit of a candidate for drifting off behind the wheel” and said he had stopped at a service station where he bought two coffees and four energy drinks, but nonetheless fell asleep while driving.

He was fined $1000.