A blessed life chronicled in the Whitsunday Times

Wendy Downes with her front page of the Whitsunday Times when she received an Order of Australia Medal (OAM), in 2015, for services to the community and triathlon and running sports.

THERE have been many faces in the Whitsunday Times over the years and one person that has appeared consistently, due to her achievements and good works in the community, is Wendy Downes.

Mrs Downes arrived in Airlie Beach in 1998 with her husband John. Both were semi-retired and they bought the management rights to Mediterranean Resorts, which they held until 2004.

Since arriving, Mrs Downes has done much for the community and was one of the founders of the Zonta Club of the Whitsundays, in 1999, holding many board and committee positions since and providing support and advice for women and children in the Whitsundays and overseas.

Mrs Downes’ big love is running, and she has competed in duathlon and triathlon events at all levels over the past four decades, and still runs today at 76.

She has competed in 33 marathons and ultra-marathons, as well as a lot of half marathons, with highlights including running the Great Wall of China, The Big Five in South Africa, and the Marathon du Medoc, in France, on her 70th birthday.

In 2015, she was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for services to the community and running sports – an achievement marked on the front page of the Whitsunday Times.

“After 40-plus years of training and competing in running all distances and terrains, and representing NSW in marathon and duathlon championships, plus sailing for many years in Sydney Harbour - long coastal races and then Airlie Beach races - I feel I have had a blessed life and enjoyed every minute,” Mrs Downs said.

“But also knowing that I have helped so many people in so many areas. My focus is still on the amazing work that Zonta does worldwide.

“Thanks must go to my devoted husband of 52 years, who has encouraged and supported me with all my endeavours.”

Other achievements – all documented in the Whitsunday Times newspaper – include forming the Triathlon Club, in 1999, and founding the Triathlon Festival, taking the helm as president for many years and then as event manager up until 2010.

Mrs Downes was involved in the formation of the Whitsunday branch of international tourism networking group SKAL, started the Airlie Beach fun run “Terry Fox Run for a Cure”, which ran for five years, established the ‘Relay for Life’ fundraising event in Airlie Beach, and successfully ran the Variety Queensland “Old Bags’ Lunch” fundraiser for five years.

Accolades include five certificates of achievement from Whitsunday Regional Council, a certificate of merit from Triathlon Australia for her many years as technical official, and in 2018 she was honoured to be a baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay.

Mrs Downes said she wanted to thank the Whitsunday Times for the support and promotion of all the events she has been involved with over the years.