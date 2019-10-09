A born performer takes young talent prize

STAGE STARS: Event organiser Paula Hovey (centre) with William Kelly and Nicole Copo, joint winners of the 2019 Young Whitsundays Got Talent contest.

SINCE teaching himself how to play Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano as a child, 15-year-old William Kelly has stunned the Whitsundays with his elaborate stage performances.

William, along with Mackay's Nicole Copo, 17, have together won the inaugural Young Whitsundays Got Talent.

Following heats on the first Sunday of the month since May, Kaydee Miller, Will Smith and Tia Sawdy also performed in the grand final held at the Reef Gateway Hotel on Sunday.

A born performer, William's natural talent shone during the finals, having only prepared one song out of the three required for the final event.

William Kelly performed his heart out on the piano during the grand final. Troy Bannister

"I didn't realise we needed three songs, but lucky I knew a few that I could do, so while I was on stage performing, I was thinking of what I could do next,” he said.

"I love getting the audience involved and making them a part of my performance so that's what I did and together we rocked the house.”

William performed Elton John's Bennie and the Jets, Queen's Love of My Life and finished up with another piece by Elton John, Crocodile Rock.

Joint-winner Nicole upped the ante with a band including a bass player, drummer and guitarist supporting her through her performances of INXS's Never Tear Us Apart, Kelly Clarkson's Piece of Me and her own version of Adele's Rolling in the Deep.

The judges, Gavin Buttlin, Annie Freeman, Jan Clifford and Corrine Hendrikse, had a tough gig, and ultimately decided on the joint winners.

Nicole Copo during her winning performance at the Young Whitsundays Got Talent grand final. Troy Bannister

Event organiser Reef Gateway Hotel functions manager Paula Hovey created the event this year to bring life to the venue on a Sunday and create a platform for young performers to share their talents.

"This started from a little idea, I love singing and music so thought this was a good excuse to get back into it,” Mrs Hovey said.

"All the entries were awesome, and they were all little performers by the end of it, seeing their confidence grow was amazing.”

As part of the winners' prizes, William and Nicole will perform under the big tent at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Yet to decide what he will perform on the big stage, William said he had lots to consider in the lead-up to the festival.

"It's all about the audience, so I need to think of who will be there and what they will enjoy,” he said.