A bright outlook after dark days

ALEXANDRA Hansen is a shining example of why tourists shouldn't write off Airlie Beach.

Ms Hansen and her friend Reuben Vindergeest have already made the tough decision to leave the Whitsundays due to concern over their tourism industry jobs.

Meanwhile their friend and colleague Ariana Tetai has gone to stay with family in Proserpine after the house she was renting in Airlie Beach was destroyed by Cyclone Debbie.

"We're all wondering, 'how long's the waiting game before life resumes to normal?'," Ms Hansen said.

"Ari's got family here so she can wait around, but for myself and Rueben, we can't really just sit and twiddle our thumbs in the dark with no power."

Ms Tetai said her rented house on Ocean View Avenue in Airlie Beach simply wasn't habitable any more after parts of the roof were lost and windows broken.

"The carpet's just saturated with water, the whole place is dripping," she said.

But the three friends were in remarkably good spirits and focusing on the old adage that many people were worse off than them.

"I don't want to complain too much because some people live like this in some parts of the world," Ms Hansen said.

"So it's definitely an experience and it makes you appreciate what we do have.

"We've been discussing the families here with kids - they've been doing it really hard.

"At least we've only got ourselves to worry about."