A case of mistaken identity

THATS NOT MY NAME: Hi, my name is 'Joja' and it's great to meet you. Georgia Simpson

GEORGIA Simpson. It's a common name, I'm sure you know a handful.

A country, an island and a city also share the same vowel and consonant arrangements.

When you type Georgia into an iPhone, sometimes the Georgia flag comes up.

My last name is also common. It's a desert, an island, a well-known appliance brand and, of course, a famous TV show.

George and Simpson streets in East Melbourne intersect; I have a photo standing underneath them.

Growing up with such common names, you'd think it would have been easy to find "Georgia” stickers or bedroom name signs.

There was always Georgina and Georgie, but sadly never Georgia.

In Year 12 I was captain of boats and at the end of the rowing season I got my name on the captain's trophy, with all the other captains of the ages.

The Master of Boats' name was also Georgia, and she organised the trophy.

The name plaque read: "GEORGIE SIMPSON, CAPTAIN OF BOATS 2010”

OK Georgia, we have the same name ... HOW DID YOU GET THAT WRONG?!

If a had a dollar for every time someone called me Georgie or Georgina, I would still be working, because it's an expensive economy, but maybe I'd be a bit more lavish with my purchases.

Then there is the issue with my obvious generic email address.

For someone with such a common name, I was very surprised to be able to nab 'gsimpson'.

I should've kept 'g_simmo3' because since making the more adult move, I get constant emails that are meant for a Gordan Simpson, a middle-aged gentleman who resides in the UK.

Mr Simpson gets confused with his email domain, and as a result I have been emailed every type of insurance information (house, contents, car and life), internet deals and once even a payslip.

He's even tried to make a Facebook account with my email before.

The most notable would be when Mr Simpson treated himself and a Mrs Colleen Simpson to a little overseas jaunt.

They flew out of Birmingham in the UK with Emirates, and into Brisbane.

How do I know this?

I was emailed all their flight details and itinerary from Emirates.

Although I had all MrSimpson's information, such as his address and the last four digits of his credit card, I didn't have a phone number.

I let Emirates know and they said they couldn't do anything, that Mr Simpson would have to realise himself when he didn't receive his flight details.

If I ever get your name wrong, you have permission to send me a rude email.