Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Health

A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.

More Stories

Show More
critical care paramedics diddillibah editors picks sunshine coast health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        premium_icon OP results 2019: Schools celebrate record year

        Education Many major schools in Brisbane and across Queensland have raised the bar yet again after their students achieved record-breaking OP results. SEE THE RESULTS

        Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        premium_icon Schools to have 'rocket-in-a-suitcase' program

        Education 'Queensland has all the right drivers for a booming space economy'

        Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        premium_icon Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

        News Check out 10 Whitsunday Etsy stores that are perfect for last-minute stocking...

        Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        premium_icon Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        News Airlie businessowners can now join others across the region with opportunity to...