A Christmas project will ensure no child goes without

NO CHRISTMAS stocking will be empty this year as a project born out of the destruction of Tropical Cyclone Debbie returns to Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

A pop-up shop will be open between November 29 and December 1 to ensure low-income families in the Whitsunday region are guaranteed a brighter Christmas.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods said the pop-up shop originated after Cyclone Debbie left people struggling to buy Christmas presents for their children.

"Last year we did something extra because it was the year of the cyclone. Christmas can be very stressful time of year when people don't have the money to celebrate Christmas the way they want to,” she said.

"We have sourced donations of brand new toys with brand names like Lego, Shopkins and Little Live Pets as well as other brand name toys and giftware to make gift giving easier for people on low incomes this year.”

The gifts have been sourced by Good 360, an organisation that receives donations of clearance lines, discontinued lines and surplus brand name new stock to pass on to charities across Australia.

Identification, pension card and proof of residency will be required at the shop.

Ms Woods said a Back to School pop-up shop, offering stationery, uniforms and other school items will be held in the new year.

POP-UP SHOP:

- WHERE: Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Endeavour Room

- WHEN: Thursday November 29, 4-7pm, Friday November 30, 9-3pm and Saturday December 1, 9-12pm.