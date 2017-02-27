A colourful career

SHE sailed up here from Sydney before starting up Figurehead Hair Salon on Daydream Island, she then took up a position dressing hair on private charter yachts to the rich and famous in exotic locations all over the world.

Karla Middleton then returned to her favourite place in the world to establish Figurehead Hair Salon in Airlie Beach eight years ago.

The salon takes its name from the mermaid figurehead adorning the prow of the square rigged ship the One and All which delivered Karla to the Whitsundays and she has never looked back.

In her 33 years in the hair industry Karla said staying focused and remaining true to yourself has been the key to her success.

Karla has built her Airlie Beach salon from scratch and has worked tirelessly over the years to now present Figurehead Hair Salon as the premier hair destination in the Whitsundays.

Creating flair and creative ambiance in the salon and building positive business relationships with salon guests associated with Whitsunday Wedding and Honeymoon Expo is a current focus of the salon.

"I just love being creative and we as a team love contributing to such events. I enjoy doing innovative work, we are always learning new techniques and growing as a team, "she said.

"Figurehead Hair Salon focuses on creative cutting and colouring, hair extensions, wedding hair and hair straightening."

Karla is a member of the prestigious Australian Hairdressing Council and Figurehead Hair Salon is always evolving and staying on-trend with a twist. The last couple of years have been a challenge for Karla with building a new home and constant staff changes.

However she is now looking upon 2017 as a year that will bring further positive change to the salon.

