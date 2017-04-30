A cover up is coming for an a Whitsunday icon

Taylorwood naturist resort owners Rogin and Linda Taylor will throw open the resort to the general public in September.

AFTER 21 years a Whitsunday icon will soon throw open it doors to the general public.

The Taylorwood nudist resort in Preston will no loner cater exclusively to naturists.

The resort had planned, before the touchdown of Cyclone Debbie, to not leave its naturist clientele in the cold until the reopening of the resort on September 1.

However, considerable damage to some of the bungalows has meant the 20 acre resort will not operate at all until the September reopening date.

Owners of the resort Rogin and Linda Taylor arrived in the Whitsundays for a day in 1991 and never left.

Channel 7's Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew with Taylorwood Nudist Resort owner Rogin Taylor when Sunrise was in the Whitsundays in 2015. Matthew Newton

In 1996 the Taylorwood resort opened and to this day catered to a niche market of naturist who enjoyed the pleasure of a usual resort but at Taylorwood they enjoyed it sans clothing.

Mr Taylor said the decision to broaden the scope of the resort was a purely a commercial one.

"The last twenty one years have been wonderful as we captured a niche market but times change and the increasing number grey nomads, geriatric gypsies and motor homers going past our door cannot be ignored. It has been a commercial decision that has already been very beneficial,” Mr Taylor said.

Rogin and Linda Taylor at their Taylorwood resort in Preston. Peter Carruthers

On September 1, Taylorwood Nudist Resort will became Taylorwood Tourist Park.

The tourist park will be target the mature aged travellers 18-years-old and over.

In just 48 hours after the announcement of the new Taylorwood site, most of the villas and cabins have been fully booked well into next year and powered van site bookings have gone through the roof, Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor said it was unfortunate the resort couldn't continue to cater to its niche market of naturist until the September opening of the Taylorwood Tourist Park but the clean up after the cyclone has been mammoth task.

"Because we were in a wooded area we actually sustained a lot of damage from the trees,” Mr Taylor said.

"Basically we have has a couple of big windows sucked out the side of the building and in our pool we have over two cubic meters of debris.”

Mr and Ms Taylor expected to be regular hanging the 'no vacancy' sign once the low cost resort reopens in September.

"The highlights over the years has been the ability to accommodate couples who sought the naturist lifestyle, the first timers and the hundreds of guests who have returned year after year,” Linda said.

"And of course the Channel Seven Sunrise show with Eddie (Edwina Bartholomew) and her crew who made live broadcast of all their weather information with live crosses and hilarious comments about the resort.”