A croc is stalking this local community

Beach Holm resident Ray Thomson with his dog Inca on the banks of Black River who has survived two attacks from the same crocodile. Picture: Evan Morgan

With four dogs bitten and attacked in a short space of time, residents of a sleepy community north of Townsville are concerned it's only a matter of time until a 3.5m crocodile turns its attention to humans.

The crocodile has been living in Black River for some time, but it's only been this year he's taken a liking to canines.

"There's been four dogs bitten, my dog was ripped apart very badly and had its jugular ripped out," resident Ray Thomson told the Townsville Bulletin.

"My dog was attacked in February, which was a $300 vet bill, and now it's another $670 this month," he said.

"It's my fault the dog got out and got bitten, but they do what dogs do.

"They get out and go for a run around.

"The crocodile likes to feed on wallabies and my dog likes chasing them, that's how he would have attacked it."

The crocodile pictured at Black River

Mr Thomson said the crocodile needed to be removed before a human, potentially a tourist who is unaware of the danger, is attacked, or worse.

"Parks and Wildlife have done jack s..t apart from putting a few signs up. They turn a blind eye to it," he said.

"They say they can't remove it, it's bulls..t. It's bureaucracy at its best. They don't want to do anything.

"The croc is there every day roaming around. He's getting cheekier and cheekier.

"It's only a matter of time until a person is taken or bitten. A dog you can replace, a human or a baby you can't.

"I could just go and shoot the bastard, but I don't want to kill it. I want it removed. We have to look after ourselves.

The bite mark on a resident's dog from a crocodile who lives in Black River.

"I understand most government departments are stressed with a lack of staff and money, but they just need to organise someone to come and get him.

"A crocodile took a bite out of a turtle on The Strand and they were there within 24 hours," he said.

Mr Thompson said a trap had been set up but it was too small to hold the big croc.

