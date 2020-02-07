Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deena Hansen, from Kazza's Barber Shops, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Darren Hinton and Tim Murphy, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, on February 5, 2020.
Deena Hansen, from Kazza's Barber Shops, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Darren Hinton and Tim Murphy, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, on February 5, 2020.
News

A cut above: Barber shops raise funds for rural fireys

Deborah Friend
7th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CUTTING hair has raised more than $1,000 for the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade.

After the devastating bushfires, Terry and Karen Brown, owners of Kazza’s Barber Shops, wanted to help in some way to support those who worked tirelessly to fight the fires.

So Kazza’s Barber Shops held a fundraiser, on January 22, to help provide assistance to their local fireys.

All Kazza’s staff banded together and decided to host one big day, in all seven Barber Shops, in Rockhampton, Mackay, the Whitsundays and Townsville, to raise funds.

Kazza’s donated $1 from every haircut on the day, as well as the money collected in donation jars in every shop.

The day proved to be a huge success, with all shops combined raising more than $1,000.

This was then presented to local fireys Tim Murphy and Darren Hinton, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, last week.

“The funds raised will go towards a much-needed shed that the local fireys have been campaigning for, for the past six years, to keep their trucks and equipment undercover and safe,” Kazza’s business manager Deena Hansen said.

“Congratulations to all Kazza’s staff and customers who helped make this happen.”

kazza’s barber shops
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motivational panel event a huge success

        premium_icon Motivational panel event a huge success

        News Sixty people attended the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce’s first event of 2020, which focused on motivating and engaging with employees.

        UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        premium_icon UNVEILED: Plans for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre

        News Images of the new entertainment centre have been revealed with demolition due to...

        Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        premium_icon Woman says ex-partner put meth in her drink

        Crime A woman has narrowly avoided jail time after her fifth drug drive charge in two...

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        Dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay

        News The owner of a dinghy found floating unattended in Pioneer Bay is being sought, so...