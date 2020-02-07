A cut above: Barber shops raise funds for rural fireys

Deena Hansen, from Kazza's Barber Shops, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Darren Hinton and Tim Murphy, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, on February 5, 2020.

Deena Hansen, from Kazza's Barber Shops, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Darren Hinton and Tim Murphy, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, on February 5, 2020.

CUTTING hair has raised more than $1,000 for the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade.

After the devastating bushfires, Terry and Karen Brown, owners of Kazza’s Barber Shops, wanted to help in some way to support those who worked tirelessly to fight the fires.

So Kazza’s Barber Shops held a fundraiser, on January 22, to help provide assistance to their local fireys.

All Kazza’s staff banded together and decided to host one big day, in all seven Barber Shops, in Rockhampton, Mackay, the Whitsundays and Townsville, to raise funds.

Kazza’s donated $1 from every haircut on the day, as well as the money collected in donation jars in every shop.

The day proved to be a huge success, with all shops combined raising more than $1,000.

This was then presented to local fireys Tim Murphy and Darren Hinton, from the Cannon Valley Rural Fire Brigade, last week.

“The funds raised will go towards a much-needed shed that the local fireys have been campaigning for, for the past six years, to keep their trucks and equipment undercover and safe,” Kazza’s business manager Deena Hansen said.

“Congratulations to all Kazza’s staff and customers who helped make this happen.”