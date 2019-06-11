A dam good day out

An open day will be held at Peter Faust Dam on Saturday.

WALKING tours of the dam wall at Peter Faust Dam will be part of the activities at an open day at the site on Saturday, June 15.

Sunwater, together with Whitsunday Regional Council, has organised a day full of free, fun and educational activities.

There will be information displays and community service demonstrations, as well as plenty of fun activities for youngsters.

Highlights will include free guided tours of the dam and a flood boat rescue demonstration by the local State Emergency Service.

Biosecurity Queensland and Maritime Safety Queensland will also be on hand to provide valuable information on weed management, fishing and water safety.

Sunwater staff and Whitsunday Regional Council will also share information on easy steps that people can take to plan, prepare and keep their family safe during extreme weather events.

Youngsters will be able to enjoy a jumping castle, while hunger will be staved off with a sausage sizzle by the Proserpine Lions Club and other food and drinks available.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the open day would also provide an opportunity for council to showcase the Lake Proserpine Recreational Master Plan.

"The Master Plan was adopted by council in 2017 and we are now moving forward with stage one to help maximise future recreational and tourism opportunities,” he said.

Peter Faust Dam, which is owned and managed by Sunwater, was built between 1986 and 1990, and is part of the Proserpine River Water Supply Scheme.

The scheme supplies sugar-growing areas of Proserpine and provides urban water supply for Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Midge Point.

The dam was named after the then Proserpine Shire mayor Peter Faust, who was a strong advocate for the development of the dam and transformation of the region.

Sunwater north operations general manager Travis Richards said open days were a part of Sunwater's community program to ensure local residents had the opportunity to enjoy their local water resources, and supported the Queensland Government's initiative 'Get Ready Queensland', to build awareness and understanding of the how to deal with natural disasters.

The open day will run from 10am to 2pm, weather permitting, at the main lakeside picnic area, off Station Road, Lake Proserpine.

Any cancellations or changes to the program will be posted on the Sunwater Facebook page.