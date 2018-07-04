Stefanie Schaffer has had both her legs amputated after her tour boat exploded in the Bahamas.

A DANCER is yet to wake from an induced coma to find out both her legs have had to be amputated following a horrific boat accident, family members have said.

Stefanie Schaffer, 22, had been holidaying with her family when their tour boat burst into flames in the Bahamas on Saturday, off the coast of Exuma.

The woman from Vermont, US, remains in critical condition in an induced coma, her brother George told ABC News.

Another relative told the Daily Mail that Stefanie isn't aware of the extent of her injuries yet.

Stefanie has been a dancer her whole life.

"The scary thing is Stefanie doesn't know that she's lost her legs, and that's what really upsets me," the relative said.

"She's going to wake up from this coma and realise, 'I don't have legs.' It's breaking my heart."

According to a post on his Facebook, George set off to travel to the Bahamas on Sunday in order to be with his family.

The boat was carrying 12 passengers - 10 American tourists and two Bahamians.

An unidentified American woman was killed during the explosion while Stefanie's mother Stacey sustained serious injuries, and sister Brooke and stepdad Paul Bender suffered cuts and bruises, the New York Post reported.

Video shows the small, white boat completely ablaze, with plumes of black smoke pouring from it.

The footage, posted on YouTube and taken from a neighbouring vessel, shows onlookers panicking and crying as they helplessly watch the roaring flames, The Post reported.

The small, white boat is completely ablaze, with plumes of black smoke filling the air.

Two people can be seen wading in the waters in an apparent attempt to help.

Friends of Stefanie's brother have taken to his Facebook post to share their condolences, with one woman saying: "I also saw this on the news! I'm so sorry this has happened to you all! Prayers going up from Missouri for comfort, peace and healing!"

Another friend said that her husband and boys left on a fishing trip the same morning from the same pier.

"I am praying for your family … absolutely tragic."