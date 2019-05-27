A day of fun at Dingo Beach

MASTERPIECE: Jewel and Amelia Mudge with Katie Humphries proudly presented their crocodile sand sculpture at Whitfunday.

MASTERPIECE: Jewel and Amelia Mudge with Katie Humphries proudly presented their crocodile sand sculpture at Whitfunday. Jacob Wilson

A DAY of family fun will be held at Dingo Beach in June.

Now in its 43rd year, Dingo Beach Whitfunday will see a day of activities for the whole family.

Carnival rides and market stalls will keep everyone entertained, while there will also be plenty of competitions at the event to be held on the Dingo Beach Foreshore on June 9.

A sand sculpture competition for families is sure to attract lots of entries, with parents and children encouraged to join in the fun, with entrants given about 75 minutes to create their masterpiece.

A ladies' rolling pin throwing competition and running competitions for children will also he held as part of the festivities.

Dingo Beach Progress Association co-organiser Andy Dinnie said a big drawcard of the day was a giveaway of $1000 cash.

To be in with a chance of winning the money, Whitfunday attendees need to register on the day between10am and 1.30pm in a registration area.

They also must be present at the draw at 3pm.

Whitfunday is the major fundraiser for Dingo Beach Progress Association and is run in conjunction with the Proserpine Lions Club.

Dingo Beach Progress Association co-organiser Andy Dinnie encouraged as many people as possible to join in the fun of the day.

"It's just a great day out for the family. And a cheap day out,” he said.

"It's a bit thing. And it's a great atmosphere.

"It's something unique in the area.

"Dingo Beach is beautiful to have something on the beach.”

Mr Dinnie said money raised from the day would be used on the town's foreshore area.

Money from last year's event was used to install a shade structure on the foreshore.

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Dingo Beach Whitfunday

WHEN: June 9, 10am-3pm.

WHERE: Dingo Beach Foreshore, Deicke Cres, Dingo Beach.