A deaf and blind artist's photographic talent revealed

ARTIST'S VIEW: Crossroads Arts' resident artist Brenden Borellini will be exhibiting his 3D photographs at The Grazing Goat cafe. Stuart Quinn

BORN completely deaf and blind in Proserpine, Brendan Borellini was forced to attend a specialist school in Brisbane from the age of three to 15.

Now aged 49, Brendan is a remarkably talented artist who photographs and performs to make a living with Crossroads Arts in Mackay.

Mr Borellini's achievements include a royal citation which he received in London, a Young Australian of the Year award and a degree of sociology at the University of Queensland.

As the only deaf and blind individual in the region, Mr Borellini has defied the odds to pursue his passion of photography and exhibit his work.

The exhibition, Dancing with Ansel, at The Grazing Goat cafe includes over 12 of Mr Borellini's works which have proven popular with guests since opening night on April 12.

Scheduled to end on May 17, Mr Borellini's mother and carer Marlene Mitchell is rushing to purchase a "sight unseen” piece for her girlfriend in Townsville.

"I think the exhibition is marvellous and it's nice to know that others are so fond of his work too,” she said.

Borellini's exhibition showcases an impressive body of work taken on a trip to Yosemite Valley, Monument Valley and Antelope canyon.

Some of the art is printed in 3D to ensure that others with vision impairments can immerse themselves in the works.

Mr Borellini relocated from Brisbane to Mackay in 2003 with his mother, but it wasn't until 2010 that he met Crossroad Art's founder Steve Mayer-Miller who immersed him in the world of art.

Before Mr Borellini joined Crossroad Arts, he would spend all day in front of his computer.

"Art is just his forte and he's a very social person now,” Ms Mitchell said.

Mr Borellini is now very busy and in demand, his upcoming calendar includes shows at Dirty Martinis and a travelling bus tour.

"We have family in Proserpine and wanted to be closer to them, we actually have my granddaughter's wedding there this month,” Mrs Mitchell said.

Matthew Tandy from the centre communicates with Brendan through sign and works at Crossroad Arts one day a week.

Mr Borellini said he takes photos by asking about his surroundings, then he puts his camera on his head, asks for feedback and then takes it from there.