A dozen reasons to smile during the lockdown
NEED a pick-me up during your long weekend in lockdown?
There's so much bad news swirling around it can be hard to find something positive.
But they are out there if you look for them - and here's a few to get you through.
From cricketers in budgie smugglers to intimate weddings, here's 12 stories from this week to lift your spirits.
Cricketers ditch whites for tights to raise funds
EARL Neilsen was shocked when the Pioneer Valley cricket team piled out of a small bus at the front of his Pinnacle residence in custom jocks with his face on the rear.
The surprise was to raise funds to support Neilsen, who was diagnosed with stage three rectal cancer in November last year.
How a community group is restocking their cupboards
AN ANDERGROVE father wants to be proud when he tells his kids about the coronavirus outbreak of 2020.
For residents struggling to find the essentials, Juan-Dre 'JD' Bender has created a group to allow them to access supplies like baby wipes, hand sanitiser, milk, canned food and fresh produce.
Breweries benefit from coronavirus rules rethink
RAPID red tape busting that has kept the state's craft brewing industry alive is expected to have a flow-on benefit for Mackay region businesses.
Last video store pledges to keep 'kicking on'
WITH a plethora of online streaming services available, video stores are few and far between but Bowen's Movie HQ is ticking along steadily and pledge to keep "kicking on".
Owner Sunny Mahadevan said it was hard to know how many MovieHQ stores were left in Queensland, but said he believed he was the last in central Queensland and "probably one of the last in the state".
Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe
ONE of the most loved things for many people about the daily newspaper experience is doing the crosswords and puzzles.
And now that experience is being brought to life for our digital subscribers for the first time.
Driver lucky to survive horrific van rollover
A MAN has escaped serious injury after his van rolled multiple times before slamming into a barbed wire fence, near Mt Coolon.
Drive-by party for birthday boy a hit
BUCASIA'S Gabriel Caulton could not party with friends for his eighth birthday.
But his family did not let coronavirus restrictions dampen all the festivities.
Vinnies moves online to continue supporting locals
VINNIES is going online in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the public urged to self isolate and stay home, Vinnies volunteers can now take phone calls and chat to Mackay residents about their emergency needs.
McDonald's drive-thru saves a trip to the supermarket
THE Maccas drive-thru just got that little bit more convenient.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald's stores across the country have stepped up to help the community, now offering essential items to customers.
Proserpine family shaves heads in a touching tribute
A PROSERPINE family has shaved their heads in a touching tribute to a family member, all while raising funds for a great cause.
'Optimistic' new dates suggested for Mackay show
"THE show must go on," Steve Gavioli announced, but it will have to be at a later date.
The Mackay Show Association manager said Mackay now would be the first stop in a post-coronavirus show tour as it headed north before looping back down to Brisbane.
Rain, hail or coronavirus - they got married
TWO cancelled weddings, no family, no make-up or photography, but still love found a way for Tori and Connor Whitelaw.
They married last weekend at the Mantra Mackay Harbour, with just two witnesses and their marriage celebrant, but the newlyweds made the best of a bad situation.