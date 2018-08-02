A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

GREAT SHOW: Airlie Beach foreshore will come alive with fireworks from 8pm on Friday.

AIRLIE Beach will be transformed into festival central tomorrow for a massive family-friendly party where the whole community comes out to celebrate.

Carnival rides and sideshow alley will be set up in central Airlie Beach car park where you can ride the dodgems or try your luck on the clowns.

Night markets will line the foreshore and the festival crew will be selling glow products for the kids to play with on the beach while they wait for the fireworks.

There will be an array of food stalls on offer and the festival pop-up bar will be open for those who would like to take in the atmosphere over a drink or two.

The night will light up with the ever-impressive fireworks show over the bay at 8pm.

The fireworks will be ignited from a barge on the water this year which will bring a new element to the pyrotechnic display.

Long-term sponsors of the event Porters, who have a corporate marquee on the night, are always proud to be involved.

"Porters are proud supporters of the Whitsunday region and we love seeing so many people out enjoying the festivities on fireworks night,” marketing manager Lauren Brooks said.

The Beach Music stage will be pumping out the Beats on the Beach throughout the evening starting with local talented young performers including rock band Overthrow New York.

The free, all-ages event will be headlined by live DJ artists Rave Radio.