Grandfather brutally beaten over parking feud

Ray Meyer, 75, shows some of his injuries after he was allegedly coward-punched by a teenager. Source: 7 News

A GREAT-GRANDFATHER was helpless on his knees after he was allegedly coward punched and kicked in the head by a teenager and his father for partially parking his car on their front lawn

Ray Meyer, 75, was helping a friend move house, but ended up being used as a punching bag while his terrified 14-year-old grandson looked on, Channel 7 reported.

The brutal attack happened on Sunday afternoon when Mr Meyer parked his car on a neighbour's nature strip in Mooroolbark, 30 kilometres east of Melbourne.

The neighbour and his 18-year-old son then allegedly used Mr Meyer as a 'punching bag' after taking issue with his parking.

The neighbour allegedly confronted him in Mooroolbark on Sunday afternoon and spat at him.

"He said, 'if you f***ing park it there again, you'll have flat tyres'," Mr Meyer told Channel 7.

The men rumbled on the grass before the great-grandfather was overpowered. Source: 7 News

When the 75-year-old attempted to fight back he was overpowered and tackled to the ground.

An 18-year-old man, believed to be the neighbour's son, is accused of joining in with a hard blow to the face, then a kick to the side of the head.

"Oh, it wasn't good, it stunned me pretty bad," Mr Meyer said.

Neighbour Anne Kane said the alleged attack was "disgusting" as shocked onlookers including Mr Meyer's 14-year-old grandson watched as he was helplessly knelt over.

"It's such a cowardly thing to do. His father held down a 75-year-old man, it's disgusting," Ms Kane said.

It is illegal to park mounted on a nature strip, however Mr Meyer believes the violence was unwarranted.

Victoria Police Senior Constable Helen Bell said the alleged attacker has been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing. She warned people not to take matters into your own hands and instead contact council or contact police.