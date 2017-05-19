A feast to support families

TASTY FEAST: Taryn Bodley and Joshua Hogan from Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre cooking up snags for a great cause.

THE smell of snags on the barbie filled the air as the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre cooked up a feast for a good cause today.

This week is National Families Week, dedicated to celebrating the vital role families play in Australian society.

Community Development Officer of the centre, Joshua Hogan, helped man the barbecue and said it was an important event for Australians.

"It's showing what sort of support programs are around for people who need it," he said.

"All the money goes back into the community and into support programs so we can give those families the support they need.

"We all feel strongly about it."

The day certainly attracted hungry tummies with nearly 8kg of sausages devoured.

To find out more about National Families Week visit www.nfw.org.au.