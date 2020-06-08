‘A few beers and a chat’: Bowen veterans welcome RSL opening

Bowen RSL is back in action, with strict new policies in place. Pictured: Robyn Burrell doing a temperature check on Roger Hine.

WITH Anzac Day marches cancelled and RSL clubs closed across the country, veterans have not only missed out on an important day of memorial, but also an important way to protect their social and mental wellbeing.

For the first time since pubs and restaurants were forced to close due to coronavirus, Bowen RSL opened its doors last Friday, offering veterans a much-needed “few beers and a chat”.

After being unable to march and commemorate Anzac Day in their usual way, and dealing with heightened levels of isolation, the reopening was welcomed by Bowen veterans and residents, Bowen RSL sub-branch secretary John Eyles said.

“It’s important to just be able to mix and have a few beers and a chat,” he said.

“They may not be able to talk to others but they talk to us. Talk about any issues or what’s been happening with them, it’s just so important.

“Everyone really missed Anzac Day this year, but we’re all just looking forward to Vietnam Veterans’ Day in a couple of months.”

Col Stewart having his temperature checked by Robyn Burrell at Bowen RSL.

After several months of closed doors, Mr Eyles said the opening was incredibly well received, with everyone adhering to restrictions and enjoying themselves responsibly.

“We closed when we had to, which was certainly a few months ago now, so it was good to be back,” he said.

“It went really well, we had 20 people at all times, as people left we had others coming straight in. We had a gun and we were getting everyone’s temperatures as they came in. We had hand sanitiser and everyone had to stay apart.

“Everyone knew the drill, and everyone really enjoyed themselves, there were smiles all round.”