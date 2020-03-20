A flexible alternative for social distancing

RESTRICTIONS on gatherings and events are putting pressure on organisers and businesses around the world, but a Bowen yoga studio has come up with a creative solution.

Bowen Yoga Room usually holds their classes at the CWA Hall, but felt it wasn’t “sensible” or responsible to continue holding the classes with everybody in such close proximity.

Bowen yoga teacher Donna Poschelk said their solution was to hold the classes via Facebook live stream, offering them for free as a “community gesture”.

“I normally run classes at the Bowen CWA hall, but right now it’s not the best idea,” she said.

“I’ll be holding live classes out of Facebook’s private group ‘Bowen Yoga Room Practice Online’.

“Normally I do charge, I’ve been practising for many years but right now I have kept it free as a bit of a community gesture I guess.”

With the current global climate and growing social anxiety, Mrs Poschelk said the online classes would bring people together in an “open community” and allow people who may have never tried yoga to participate without fear of judgment.

“I think what I really want to say is, we can’t control external events, but we can control our breath,” she said.

“These classes will give people some time to be by themselves and slow their breath.

“The classes will be open to all levels of experience, it’s an opportunity to give it a try in the comfortable environment of your own home.”

LIVE STREAM: Usually offering outdoor and indoor yoga classes, Bowen Yoga Room have come up with an creative alternative to adhere to strict social distancing rules. Photo: Salty Moments Photography.

The classes will be open to all levels and focus on controlled breathing, with Mrs Poschelk inviting those who haven’t tried yoga before to “lie down and just listen”.

“It is quite healing to just be present and listen to someone talking, reminding them to slow their breath,” she said.

“It’s just an opportunity to roll out the mat at home in a private space, have a bit of a laugh, it is fun.

“If they don’t love it, I’m not going to be offended. Don’t be afraid to come and give it a try.”

Mrs Poschelk advised that due to current event restrictions, the upcoming Switch off to Switch off: Earth Hour Yoga Bowen to be held on March 28 hosted by Bowen Yoga Room and Reef Check Australia to raise money for reef health had been postponed.

“I think it would be irresponsible to go ahead,” she said.

“When people do finally emerge, hopefully it will be a good time to revitalise.”

Online yoga classes will be held on Tuesdays at 10:30am and Saturday 8:30am, via their private Facebook group.