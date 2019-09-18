A focus on the positive

IT WAS a change of pace for many and a season of success for some, but win or lose, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles wore their team colours with pride until the end.

The footy club celebrated another season's end, in a year which included two grand final appearances and one premiership.

The Under 17s were victorious in their quest for the flag last weekend, thumping the North Mackay Saints 84-11, while the Under 14s fought hard in the grand final clash against Bakers Creek, falling short 59-11.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles 2019 Best and Fairest recipients Seniors Chris Morrison, Under 17's Lachlan Draper and Under 14's Spiro Cekanauskas. Kylie Allen

After two consecutive premierships in the Seniors, the side spent this year focusing on the club's up-and-coming talent, after losing 19 of their 22 premiership players from last year.

Club president, and senior player, Chris Morrison said their wooden spoon season provided ample opportunity for junior players to get a run with the league's top players.

"All up we had 15 Under 17s that played in the senior level this year,” he said.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles 2019 Under 14 award winners Tate Jackson, Jacob Dewis, (front) Jory James-Johnson, Kain Zacher, , Adam Singleton, , Brooke Scothern, Spiro Cekanauskas, Jack Jefferies. Kylie Allen

"These opportunities are great for their development and will help to transition them into full time senior football next year.”

A positive season all round, the club celebrated those players who stood out on and off the field at the club's 2019 Presentation Day on Saturday.

"For me, the stand out of this season, was the efforts of Dylan Ryan. To kick 48 goals in the senior side that only won one game, and to finish third overall in the league goal kicking, is a tremendous effort,” Morrison said.

Whitsunday Sea Eagles 2019 Senior award winners Cooper Goodwin, Cayden Yuskan, Chris Morrison, Aaron Thompson, Dylan Ryan and Alex Rodgers. Kylie Allen

"Secondly, Jacob Dewis and Lachie Draper taking out the club and league Best and Fairest for their grades.

"This year saw a number of very deserving award winners across all grades. It is a great way to reward the hard work and dedication that these players put in each week and I congratulate them all.”

U12s Awards

Sponsor: Fair Dinkem Fish & Chips

Best & Fairest - Blake Tissington

Runner-up Best & Fairest - Rufus King

Leading Goal Scorer - Blake Hanks

Most Consistent - Foxx LaMonica

Rising Star - Zavier Goswell

Most Improved Female - Taylah Oliver

Most Improved Male - Max Baker

U14s Awards

Sponsor: Whitsunday Auto Electrical & Airconditioning

Best & Fairest - Jacob Dewis & Spiro Cekanauskas

Runner-up Best & Fairest - Adam Singleton

Leading Goal Scorer - Tate Jackson

Most Consistent - Jack Jeffries

Rising Star - Kain Zacher

Most Improved Female - Brooke Scothern

Most Improved Male - Jory James-Johnson

Most Consistent in Finals - Jamie Baker

U17s Awards

Sponsor: Aqua Linen

Best & Fairest - Lachlan Draper

Runner-up Best & Fairest - Cayden Yuskan

Leading Goal Scorer - Oscar Doland

Most Consistent - Jayden Clark

Rising Star - Aiden Allen-Fancke

Most Improved Male - Cooper Goodwin

Most Consistent in Finals - Callum Mcmurdo

Seniors Awards

Sponsor: Lloyd's Glass

Best & Fairest - Chris Morrison

Runner-up Best & Fairest - Aaron Thompson & Dylan Ryan

Leading Goal Scorer - Dylan Ryan

Most Consistent - Alex Rodgers

Rising Star - Cooper Goodwin

Most Improved Male - Cayden Yuskan