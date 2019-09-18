A focus on the positive
IT WAS a change of pace for many and a season of success for some, but win or lose, the Whitsunday Sea Eagles wore their team colours with pride until the end.
The footy club celebrated another season's end, in a year which included two grand final appearances and one premiership.
The Under 17s were victorious in their quest for the flag last weekend, thumping the North Mackay Saints 84-11, while the Under 14s fought hard in the grand final clash against Bakers Creek, falling short 59-11.
After two consecutive premierships in the Seniors, the side spent this year focusing on the club's up-and-coming talent, after losing 19 of their 22 premiership players from last year.
Club president, and senior player, Chris Morrison said their wooden spoon season provided ample opportunity for junior players to get a run with the league's top players.
"All up we had 15 Under 17s that played in the senior level this year,” he said.
"These opportunities are great for their development and will help to transition them into full time senior football next year.”
A positive season all round, the club celebrated those players who stood out on and off the field at the club's 2019 Presentation Day on Saturday.
"For me, the stand out of this season, was the efforts of Dylan Ryan. To kick 48 goals in the senior side that only won one game, and to finish third overall in the league goal kicking, is a tremendous effort,” Morrison said.
"Secondly, Jacob Dewis and Lachie Draper taking out the club and league Best and Fairest for their grades.
"This year saw a number of very deserving award winners across all grades. It is a great way to reward the hard work and dedication that these players put in each week and I congratulate them all.”
U12s Awards
Sponsor: Fair Dinkem Fish & Chips
Best & Fairest - Blake Tissington
Runner-up Best & Fairest - Rufus King
Leading Goal Scorer - Blake Hanks
Most Consistent - Foxx LaMonica
Rising Star - Zavier Goswell
Most Improved Female - Taylah Oliver
Most Improved Male - Max Baker
U14s Awards
Sponsor: Whitsunday Auto Electrical & Airconditioning
Best & Fairest - Jacob Dewis & Spiro Cekanauskas
Runner-up Best & Fairest - Adam Singleton
Leading Goal Scorer - Tate Jackson
Most Consistent - Jack Jeffries
Rising Star - Kain Zacher
Most Improved Female - Brooke Scothern
Most Improved Male - Jory James-Johnson
Most Consistent in Finals - Jamie Baker
U17s Awards
Sponsor: Aqua Linen
Best & Fairest - Lachlan Draper
Runner-up Best & Fairest - Cayden Yuskan
Leading Goal Scorer - Oscar Doland
Most Consistent - Jayden Clark
Rising Star - Aiden Allen-Fancke
Most Improved Male - Cooper Goodwin
Most Consistent in Finals - Callum Mcmurdo
Seniors Awards
Sponsor: Lloyd's Glass
Best & Fairest - Chris Morrison
Runner-up Best & Fairest - Aaron Thompson & Dylan Ryan
Leading Goal Scorer - Dylan Ryan
Most Consistent - Alex Rodgers
Rising Star - Cooper Goodwin
Most Improved Male - Cayden Yuskan