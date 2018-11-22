A fresh lick of paint thanks to George Christensen

Federal MP George Christensen shares some good news with the kids from C&K Whitsunday Community Kindergarten.

A FRESH coat of paint inside and out will spruce up a Cannonvale kindergarten, ready for the new year.

C&K Whitsunday Community Kindergarten received $5634 from the Stronger Communities Program after Federal Member for Dawson, George Christensen recommended them when he learned of the painting project.

"I was happy to recommend them for funding under the Stronger Communities Program,” Mr Christensen said.

The kindergarten has received 50% of the funding required for the $11,000 project, and the remaining funds will be contributed by the C&K Association.

Mr Christensen said the upgrade will create a clean and inviting learning environment.

"I look forward to coming back for a visit after the task has been completed.”

Mr Christensen said several groups had benefited from funding under the Stronger Communities Program over the last three years.

"A total of eleven projects in Proserpine, the Whitsundays and Bowen have benefited since the program began, with the total invested into the community standing at more than $110,000.”