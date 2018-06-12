A-Grade deal Crocs 80pt hammer blow to seal second spot

ON DEBUT: Jacob Flanagan is handed an A-Grade jumper by Brahmans captain Sam Key ahead of Sunday clash against the Crocs.

THE A-GRADE Sarina Crocs suffered a mauling of epic proportions at the horns of an on-fire Brahmans outfit on Sunday.

Coming off the back of a bye and the week before being the only team in the league to topple Wests Tigers, the Brahmans - after Round 10 have again established themselves as competition heavyweights halfway through the competition.

On the ladder the Brahmans are placed second to the Wests Tigers and have a clear four point buffer in front of the third placed Moranbah Miners.

Brahmans manager Bryce Fraser said that ahead of the game the A-Grade lads had an idea a victory was on the cards and the magnitude of the win was a real boost heading into a top of the table clash with the Wests Tigers next week.

"The most import thing about the victory was the there were no points scored against us,” he said.

Though annihilating the Crocs heading into a big game next week the Brahmans could not afford to be complacent and had some work to do ahead of the game at Tiger Park on Saturday, Fraser said.

"We have a few things to work on and are nowhere near where we want to be heading into the finals, but things are coming together,” he said.

About what was an embarrassing loss for the Sarina team Fraser said the Crocs were not the rivals they once were.

"They have not been the team they used to be since losing to us in the grand final three years ago,” he said.

"We were far better fitness wise and execution wise.”

The Brahmans Under-19s side went down to the Magpies 46-12 on Saturday.

This week's player nominated awards

Harry Wecker who had a great game in the middle and his faultless defence was awarded with one point.

Adam Wright at five eighth steered the ship in the halves and had an epic game with the boot kicking 12 goals from 14 attempts, together with scoring the opening try his effort earned two points.

An outstanding effort from fullback Byron Taylor ensured he scored the three points.

Fraser said Sarina had no answer to his running agility on the field. Bowen player George Prior returned to the side on the wing and Jacob Flanagan made his Brahmans A-Grade debut.

An analysis of the season so far had Fraser believing the team had not yet reached it peak and was happy to be placed where they were on the ladder as "being in first position has never worked for us in the past”.

In other games the the Reserve Grade side took a win against the Crocs 50-24.

The Magpies defeated the Under-19s side 46-12 and the women went down to the Crocs 40-16.