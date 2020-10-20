A man, a mower and a remarkable $1.5m journey

The first time Claude 'The Mower Man' Harvey walked his lawnmower interstate for charity he didn't even raise enough to buy a bottle of water.

That 105km return fundraising trip from Tweed Heads to Hope Island brought in a grand total of 35 cents.

But the 75-year-old grandfather was not deterred.

In an inspiring story of perseverance, over the past two decades Mr Harvey has pushed his lawnmower in every state and territory of Australia covering over 23,000km.

He has amassed over $1.56 million for child protection organisation Bravehearts, and he's not finished yet.

Mr Harvey is currently on the Sunshine Coast for a two-week journey, making his way from Caloundra to Gympie, before continuing north to Bundaberg.

His goal is to raise $13,000 on his trip.

"I want to make life safer for the children," he said.

"I thought if I decorate a lawnmower and walk with it the whole world will take notice of me."

And take notice they certainly have.

From the United States to Cambodia, Mr Harvey and his mower have been recognised near and far, he boasts an impressive list of friends including world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

But fame and notoriety are not why the 75-year-old pushes his rickety old mower around the country.

It is all for the kids, and most importantly his two granddaughters.

At the age of three and four Mr Harvey's granddaughters were playing in their backyard when they were sexually abused by a 16-year-old boy.

Driven by such emotions, any parent or grandparent can understand why Mr Harvey didn't stop after that first 35 cent journey.

His next benchmark is to bring a remarkable $2 million for Bravehearts and help educate more children.

"I sometimes sit down and think I am doing a remarkable thing, but there are people doing a lot of better things than I am," he said.

