A 'handz' on career

28th Feb 2017 1:00 PM
Karyn Stockings, Handz on Headz
Karyn Stockings, Handz on Headz

HAVING been in the hairdressing business for many years, Karyn Stockings certainly knows her way around the salon.

Kick-starting her career in Sydney with her traineeship, Karyn then relocated to Hamilton Island for a while before moving to Proserpine where she started work at hairdressing salon, Handz on Headz.

But it was when her children went to university that she decided she wanted to be her own boss, buying the Handz on Headz salon 17 years ago.

"I do enjoy being my own boss, it's challenging and it makes me responsible for my own success," she said.

When asked what was the best thing about owning her own business, the answer was simple.

"The clients - when you've been in business this long, they become like family." Karyn said.

Along with awesome hard working staff Karyn said she was proud of what she had achieved in the 39 years of her career.

The salon takes pride in keeping up with the latest styles, colours and trends and offers extensive services including spray tanning, waxing and keratin straightening.

This story was initially published as part of a Women in Business advertising feature in the Whitsunday Times.

International Women's Day is being celebrated in the Whitsundays on Sunday, March 5, at Lure, Abell Point Marina.

Whitsunday Times

handz on headz karyn stockings whitsundays women in business

