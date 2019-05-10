A long weekend of fishing

HUGE: Local legend John Martinali books a spot to get his arms stretched on Reel Addiction every week. Last week he won a good old game of tug of war with this hefty golden trevally.

HUGE: Local legend John Martinali books a spot to get his arms stretched on Reel Addiction every week. Last week he won a good old game of tug of war with this hefty golden trevally. Mick Underwood

HYDEAWAY BAY/DINGO BEACH

WITH the exception of a few fingermark poking their nose into the game, the last week has been all about the pelagics for me.

All the bays along the sheltered side of Georges Point and from Cape Gloucester down to Sunset Beach are holding decent sized schools of herring and garfish.

Enjoying an easy feed on them has been just about every member of the trevally and mackerel family.

I haven't seen a lot in the way of big spaniards as yet, but there are plenty of rats around and the way the water temperatures have plummeted over the last few days we should be on to some big ones pretty soon.

With some calm weather forecast over the next couple of days, it could be a good ploy to get out around the outer edges of the islands to see if there's some decent spanish mackerel out there and while out in the same areas it will be worth having a drop on some of the deeper rubble patches in search of a grunter or a jewfish.

If you intend to have a go at the deeper reef fish, try leaving the bait in the esky and drop down a micro jig instead, you'll be amazed at what these little delights can produce.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Sam Hussein with a fingermark he caught on soft plastics in the shallows at the back of Edgecumbe Bay, on a Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charter. Mick Underwood

ISLANDS

THE islands have been fishing well for coral trout and sweetlip with anglers reporting some really large sweetlip around the islands.

Best results have been reported in deeper water with anglers reporting better fishing in 15-20 metres of water.

Saturday morning fishing with A-one Fishing Charters skipper Olly Galea with a nice trevally. Olly Galea

Mackerel have started showing up in good numbers around the closer islands with reports of school mackerel, spotted mackerel and grey mackerel.

Spanish mackerel have been in good numbers on the wider islands with great reports coming from around Delaine Island and the Edwards group with reports trolling hard body lures and wog heads getting the best results.

The deeper water around the outer islands has had nannygai on the bite with a few fingermark starting to move in with the cooler water with the odd jewfish still turning up around the islands.

Mackay's Luke Young with a Spanish mackerel caught at the reef on Saturday with Sea Fever Sportfishing charters. Ashley Matthews

RIVERS AND CREEKS

THE Proserpine River fished ok through the big tides with a few anglers reporting king salmon on the bite in the bends of the creeks and mudcrabs have been still getting caught in numbers in the river.

The coastal creeks around the region have been fishing extremely well for mangrove jack with a lot of jacks being caught over the last set of big tides.

Anglers fishing mullet fillets and half pillies on the rising tide have had great success.

The creek mouths have had some great size flathead around the mouths of the creeks on the start of the run out tide.

Mackay's Sam Clarke with a 62cm footballer trout caught at the reef on Saturday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ashley Matthews

SHORE FISHING

SHUTE Harbour wharf has been fishing well and the squid have moved in at night with reports of good numbers of squid getting caught.

Anglers have been reporting golden trevally, sweetlip and a few queenfish turning up hitting live baits and dead baits.

Port of Airlie rock walls still had a few barramundi and mangrove jack getting around the rock walls with anglers reporting lures and live baits being the best way to get a bite.

Whisper Bay boat ramp has been fishing well for grunter on the run in tide fishing with prawns and squid, there has also been a few barramundi getting reported getting caught by anglers flicking soft plastics and live mullet around the rock walls.

Grant Spees,

Whitsunday Fishing World