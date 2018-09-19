Menu
Health

Deadly home brew warning after man dies

by Stephanie Bedo
19th Sep 2018 5:19 PM

A MAN has died after drinking home brew alcohol, sparking warnings from authorities that people should not drink illicit booze.

The West Hoxton Park man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital on September 11 after suffering a fall and his condition quickly deteriorated.

The 57-year-old died yesterday after a week in hospital.

Investigators have been advised by health authorities that the man was suffering the effects of acute methanol poisoning, with a post mortem examination still to be conducted.

Police say they are concerned the general public may have access to the alcohol, which is made at home and illegally sold.

Ten bottles of alcohol have been seized from the man's home and taken for forensic examination.

Police believe the alcohol was home-brewed locally and distributed or sold within the community.

The product implicated is being sold as a variety of "Rakia"or "Rakija". Rakia has a golden colour and is the collective term for fruit brandy.

A report is being prepared for the NSW Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

