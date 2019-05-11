Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
A man suffered severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport. Picture: News Corp Australia
News

Man suffers life-threatening burns at Melbourne Airport

by Sophie Welsh
11th May 2019 12:51 PM

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering severe burns in an incident at Melbourne Airport this morning.

An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed that paramedics were called to the airport at 10.10am and treated a man in his 40s with "extensive burns to his upper and lower body".

The man was taken by road ambulance to the Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

It's not known how the incident happened or whether the man was an airport employee.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

editors picks emergency services hospitalisation injuries melbourne airport severe burns

Top Stories

    Big morning for a cause

    Big morning for a cause

    Community Have a cuppa and raise money for a great cause on Monday.

    • 11th May 2019 2:00 PM
    Destination Whitsunday

    premium_icon Destination Whitsunday

    Business Abell Point Marina sets sights on superyachts.

    Anti-Adani protester to contest restitution figure

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protester to contest restitution figure

    Crime Protester to be asked for restitution of almost $8000.

    Sport takes the lead in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Sport takes the lead in the Whitsundays

    News Labor announces $3.68m for an Airlie Beach sport park upgrade