A mobile message of support travelling Shute Harbour Rd

Whitsunday Transit driver Darren Crossley, chairman of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson, owner and manager of Angel Signs Jay Angel and treasurer of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Paul Burke with the bus.

AN IMPORTANT message has been plastered across the back of one of the region’s buses to encourage people to reach out for support and listen to those who may need help.

Whitsunday Transit generously donated the advertising space on the back of their bus to Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network as part of its Every Life Matters campaign.

The bus will travel Shute Harbour Rd on its daily route with the phrase ‘every life matters’ spread across it.

Chairman of Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network Ron Petterson hoped putting the message in a public space would help reduce stigma around mental health and encourage people to start a conversation.

“Last year we launched the Every Life Matters campaign with the very simple message that we want to encourage people to talk when they have issues,” he said.

“The other side is, of course, if someone does come and talk to you, just listen.

“A lot of the time that’s all they need to do, just get it out of their system and share their problem.

“Having the message of suicide out there and talking about suicide takes that stigma off it and encourages people to talk more openly about it.

“It’s very hard for people to share mental health issue or problems. They feel like they’re alone, and they’re not. It’s very simple, just go and talk.”

Bus driver Darren Crossley said he was proud to be able to play a part in spreading the message.

“I think it’s a fantastic cause,” he said.

“Ron and his team do a fantastic job of promoting this cause and getting the word out regarding suicide prevention and it’s something that I’m proud to be associated with.”

Mr Petterson thanked Whitsunday Transit for donating the advertising space as well as Angel Signs who helped design the message possible.